Juventus are continuing with Everton loan star Moise Kean this summer, but they and the player both wanted a move, which was not facilitated by their agreement with the Toffees.

Kean is intended to be on loan to Juventus until the end of this season, having joined the Italians last summer from Everton on a two-year spell.

However, Kean has earned criticism for his performances and Juventus wanted to wriggle out of the obligation they have to buy him after the end of this season.

Juventus were looking at ways to offload the Everton man as they did not want him to continue with them beyond the summer.

They were looking to sell him and Kean himself was more than ready to a move, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport.

However, Juventus’ agreement with Everton regarding Kean is binding and it left them little room to manoeuvre in the market.

Clubs from the Premier League and Serie A were linked with the Juventus struggler but he will continue with the Turin club.

Kean has made three appearances for Juventus this season and even started the match against Spezia in midweek, but if the Italian club had their wish, he would not be in the squad.