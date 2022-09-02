Leeds United made a late effort to sign Blackburn Rovers star Ben Brereton Diaz on deadline day, but were put off by the asking price for the striker, according to The Athletic.

Leeds were kept busy throughout deadline day as they worked round the clock to sign a new attacker for Jesse Marsch.

The Yorkshire outfit reached a dead-end with their two main transfer targets, Cody Gakpo of PSV Eindhoven and Marseille’s Bamba Dieng.

Leeds agreed to pay €43m for PSV’s winger, but Gakpo decided to continue with the Dutch outfit amidst suggestions that former Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal advised him to stay put.

Marsch’s side had a bid accepted by Marseille for Bamba Dieng and even sent a private jet to pick up the player, but at the last moment, the player rejected Leeds in favour of a move to Nice.

As the transfer deadline drew near, Leeds made an attempt to sign Blackburn forward Brereton Diaz, who had been linked with the Whites all summer.

However, it has been claimed that the Yorkshire outfit were put off by Blackburn’s valuation, which is claimed to have been between £15m and £20m.

Leeds did eventually land an attacker in the shape of teenager Willy Gnonto, who has joined from FC Zurich.