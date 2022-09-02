Richard Keys is of the opinion that Liverpool’s injury-time winner against Newcastle United in Wednesday’s Premier League clash stands as an argument for an independent time-keeper.

Newcastle’s record signing, Alexander Isak, gave them the lead on his debut in the first half before Roberto Firmino’s 61st minute equaliser.

Five minutes of added time were given as a minimum amount, but referee Andre Marriner elected to keep playing, and Liverpool’s Fabio Carvalho came up with a late 98th minute winner for his side.

Given that Newcastle’s Nick Pope was on the ground between the five additional minutes, Keys argued that the referee ought to have blown the whistle at 96 minutes and 30 seconds, but instead of that, the referee let the play go on and Liverpool scored the goal in the 98th minute.

Keys is of the opinion that Wednesday’s outcome supports the case for the need for an independent time-keeper in the Premier League.

“I can’t think of a better argument for an independent time-keeper than Liverpool’s goal in the third half last night”, Keys wrote on Twitter.

“Pope was on the floor 90 seconds in the 5 added.

“So the whistle should’ve gone at 96.30.

“Liverpool scored in the 98th minute.

Eddie Howe’s side suffered their first loss of this season on Wednesday against Liverpool, and they will be looking to bounce back on Saturday against Crystal Palace.