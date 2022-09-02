Huddersfield Town loanee Josh Koroma snubbed several Championship clubs as he only wanted a move to Portsmouth, according to BBC Sport.

Koroma began his career at Leyton Orient and made more than 100 appearances for the club before joining Huddersfield in 2019.

Last season, the player made 34 outings for the Terriers in Championship and helped his side to launch a promotion bid for the Premier League.

Koroma was in demand in the recently closed transfer window as several Championship clubs, such as Rotherham United and Coventry City, were after his signature.

Danny Cowley was also keen to add a forward to his squad to bolster Portsmouth’s attacking line-up.

And on transfer deadline day, the Pompey boss turned to Koroma, who he knew from his Huddersfield managerial days.

The player snubbed offers from Championship clubs to join League One outfit Portsmouth as he had his heart set on a move to Pompey.

Koroma’s arrival on a season-long loan fills the last vacant loan spot on Cowely’s side.