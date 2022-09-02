Crawley Town boss Kevin Betsy is confident that Portsmouth new boy Dane Scarlett, who is on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, will play for the Spurs senior team in the future.

Scarlett, who is highly rated at his parent club and within England’s youth set-up, penned a season-long loan deal with Portsmouth in the transfer window.

The 18-year-old centre-forward scored his second goal of the season after coming off the bench against Crawley in Portsmouth’s EFL Trophy fixture on Tuesday.

Betsy was impressed by the Tottenham loanee’s display against his side and hailed the Tottenham youngster’s strike as a moment of excellence from a brilliant player.

The Crawley Town manager is of the view that Scarlett is a top-quality player, burying his opponents with just a little bit of room inside the box, and is certain that the centre-forward will play for Tottenham in the future

“Then the second goal was a moment of quality from a top player”, Betsy was quoted saying by The News.

“That boy is going to play for Tottenham, no doubt about it.

“I’ve worked with him before with England and know his quality.

“If you give him an inch around the box he will bury you – and he took his chance.”

Scarlett has made nine appearances for Danny Cowley’s side and scored two goals, while providing one assist so far in this season.