Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has revealed that Crystal Palace target Ronnie Edwards is fine even though Posh denied him a Premier League move in the summer transfer window.

Edwards was the subject of interest from several Premier League clubs in the recently concluded window, including Chelsea and Crystal Palace.

While Posh rejected a bid from the Blues late last week for Edwards, while they also knocked back an offer from the Eagles worth £4m excluding bonus payments on deadline day for him.

MacAnthony revealed that the Edwards remained calm and presented no issues when they pushed to keep him at London Road despite interest from the Premier League.

The Peterborough chairman added that Edwards is well aware that it is only a matter of time before he will get an opportunity to play top flight football.

“This lad is cool as you like so not an issue”, MacAnthony wrote on Twitter while discussing about turning down an offer in the £4m range for Edwards.

“Agent made more of a fuss than him.

“Pretty normal.

“Plus, the kid knows its only matter of time good things happens in the Premier League for him and no rush.”

It remains to be seen whether Crystal Palace will return to the table for Edwards in the winter transfer window, which is just 13 games away for the Eagles.