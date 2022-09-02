Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray has admitted that the Black Cats were working on a couple of moves on deadline day, but ultimately they did not work out.

The Black Cats had an uneventful deadline day, with no incomings and only Carl Winchester heading out on loan to Shrewsbury Town.

Sunderland were busy leading up to deadline day though as they made the high-profile signings of Edouard Michut and Amad Diallo, while there was also the turmoil of Alex Neil leaving them, in the wake of which Mowbray was appointed.

Mowbray revealed that Sunderland were still in contention for some signings even two to three hours before the deadline, but fell short.

The Sunderland boss is not too worried though, insisting that at the end of the day, it is always eleven against eleven in football.

“We worked pretty hard and had some balls rolling until about 8/9 o’clock which didn’t work for us”, Mowbray said in a press conference.

“As long as we have some flexible positions and have a tight group.

“I prefer to make human connections really and for them to know that I’m on their side.

“You can have huge numbers but you can only pick eleven on one given day.”

Sunderland will be hoping that with the signings that they have got, they will be able to maintain the good form they have started the Championship season with.