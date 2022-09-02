Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has admitted that the Owls faced enquiries from clubs for some of their talents on late in the window, but all were declined.

The Owls did see Alex Hunt move on from Hillsborough to Grimsby Town permanently, but other than that the club did not see any outgoings on deadline day.

Sheffield Wednesday have begun the season positively and instead of having their squad disrupted during the closing stages of the window, they have managed to keep it intact.

However, Moore revealed that Sheffield Wednesday were in the position that they were forced to defend themselves because of interest in their players.

The Wednesday boss let it be known that the club received enquiries for some of their players but they were turned down by the Owls.

“I understand it but it can be a distraction with everything that goes on with it really”, Moore said in a press conference about the transfer window.

“You are building your team and settling your team down.

“In our case, late in the window, we were trying to protect ourselves from other clubs wanting our players.

“It can be a huge distraction.

“We had enquiries for our players yesterday.

“We managed to redirect the clubs away from our players.”

With the window over, Sheffield Wednesday can get back to the business of their season and trying to achieve promotion, with a match against Barnsley this weekend.