Frank Lampard has played down suggestions that Everton lack enough attacking options and stressed his squad is strong with the players they have added to their ranks in the recently concluded window.

The Toffees were in the market for attacking reinforcements even on deadline day but only managed to bolster their midfield in the final hours of the window.

Striker Neal Maupay and winger Dwight McNeil are the fresh faces that are available to Lampard up front this season, while Everton also managed to keep hold of a key player in Anthony Gordon, but some fans have expressed concerns that the club still does not have enough depth in attack.

However, Toffees boss Lampard has insisted he is very happy with the strength of his current squad and stressed the club had to be careful to not bring in a player just for the sake of it.

Lampard added that first choice hitman Dominic Calvert-Lewin is also closing in on a return from injury while the winter window is not that far way, which would provide them with another opportunity to make further signings if necessary.

Asked about suggestions that Everton are a bit light up front, Lampard told a press conference: “Well we have got Dominic Calvert Lewin coming back to training next week.

“We have got Neal Maupay, that we have bought in and has not played a game yet.

“We have got Salomon Rondon, who is a centre-forward.

“We have got our wingers where I have got different options on both sides and Alex Iwobi can play in pretty much any position on the pitch actually.

“I think we had to be careful here to not bring in someone for the sake of bringing them in.

“We have got a short period here until the window opens again because of the World Cup that is coming around.

“So, I am very happy with what we have got.

“The squad is strong.”

Everton are set to take on Liverpool in the Merseyside derby at the weekend and it remains to be seen whether he will hand Maupay his debut with the player finally available for selection.