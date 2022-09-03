Fixture: Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Newcastle United have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace side to St James’ Park in the Premier League this afternoon.

Eddie Howe took his men to Anfield in midweek and frustrated Liverpool for large periods before going down to a last minute goal to lose 2-1.

Howe will be keen to get the feel-good factor back with a solid win on home turf today and Newcastle face a Crystal Palace side who arrive on the back of a 1-1 draw with Brentford.

The Magpies won the same fixture between the two sides last season, 1-0 thanks to a Miguel Almiron goal.

Howe picks Nick Pope in goal today, while Kieran Trippier and Matt Targett operate as full-backs. In central defence, Newcastle have Fabian Schar and Sven Botman.

Midfield sees Newcastle field Joe Willock, Joelinton and Sean Longstaff, while Ryan Fraser and Miguel Almiron support Alexander Isak.

Howe has options on the bench if needed at any point during the game, including Dan Burn and Chris Wood.

Newcastle United Team vs Crystal Palace

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Targett, Longstaff, Willock, Joelinton, Almiron, Fraser, Isak

Substitutes: Darlow, Lascelles, Ritchie, Lewis, Maquillo, Wood, Murphy, Anderson, Burn