Fixture: Celtic vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst has picked his starting side and substitutes for this afternoon’s Old Firm derby against Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.

The Dutchman has guided Rangers through to the group stage of the Champions League, but lost ground in the league already, with the Gers two points behind Celtic.

While few expect this afternoon’s derby to be decisive in the title race, Van Bronckhorst will not want to be five points behind Celtic at an early stage of the campaign.

The Gers must make do without summer arrival Tom Lawrence, who has a knee injury.

Jon McLaughlin is in goal for Rangers, while at the back Van Bronckhorst picks a four of James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, James Sands and Borna Barisic.

Midfield sees Van Bronckhorst trust in John Lundstram, Steven Davis and Glen Kamara to win the battle for the ball, while Malik Tillman and Ryan Kent support Antonio Colak.

If Rangers need to shake things up during the 90 minutes then they have options on the bench, including Alfredo Morelos and Scott Arfield.

Rangers Team vs Celtic

McLaughlin, Tavernier, Goldson, Sands, Barisic, Kamara, Lundstram, Davis, Tillman, Kent, Colak

Substitutes: McGregor, Yilmaz, King, Devine, Jack, Arfield, Wright, Sakala, Morelos