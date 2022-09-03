Fixture: Everton vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Liverpool have announced their team and substitutes to lock horns with local rivals Everton in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park this afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp’s side grabbed a late win against Newcastle United in midweek to ease the growing pressure, but will need to follow it up today against their rivals.

The Reds were forced to enter the transfer market on deadline day due to injury issues and signed Arthur from Juventus on loan; the Brazilian is on the bench today.

Skipper Jordan Henderson is the latest player to join the treatment room as Klopp’s resources continue to be stretched.

Liverpool have Alisson in goal, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kostas Tsimikas are the full-backs. In central defence, Virgil van Dijk partners Joe Gomez.

Klopp has Fabinho, Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho in midfield, while up top Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez will look to be the goal threat.

If Liverpool need to make changes then Klopp has options, including Diogo Jota and James Milner, on the bench.

Liverpool Team vs Everton

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Carvalho, Elliott, Diaz, Salah, Nunez

Substitutes: Adrian, Milner, Firmino, Jota, Robertson, Arthur, Matip, Bajcetic, Phillips