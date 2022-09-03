Former Premier League star Darren Bent has called the spending at Leicester City under Brendan Rodgers’ guidance unsustainable amid the end of an uneventful transfer window for the Foxes.

Leicester managed to make only two signings in Wout Faes, who replaced Chelsea-bound Wesley Fofana, and goalkeeper Alex Smithies, on a free transfer, this summer.

The most the Foxes have spent on a single player during Rodgers’ tenure was £40m on Youri Tielemans, but they also spent similar amounts on fringe players such as Ayoze Perez, Timothy Castagne and Patson Daka.

While highlighting the amounts spent on the fringe players, Bent also pointed to the strange cases of Ryan Bertrand and Jannik Vestergaard, whose signings were personally requested by Rodgers.

He added that those two players went against Leicester’s transfer strategy of signing younger players, but also pointed out that such extravagant spending cannot be continued in the future.

“Under his watch, there’s been £223m spent, roughly around that figure in the three and a half or four years that he’s been there”, Bent said on talkSPORT.

“He’s brought in Tielemans for £40m, Fofana was £31m and they just managed to make a massive profit on him. But people like Ayoze Perez, £30m! It’s a lot of money for Perez. Castagne £18m, Patson Daka £27m.

“I mean, Vestergaard and Ryan Bertrand were the strange ones because he was adamant that he needed those two players even though they completely went against the mould of what Leicester do, which is sign younger players.

“Both of them haven’t worked, haven’t been good enough one bit.

“I can understand his frustration but in time, they’ve got to come to some sort of mutual arrangement because this can’t continue.“

Leicester currently sit at the foot of the Premier League table after five matches and will travel to the Amex to face fourth-placed Brighton on Sunday.