Fixture: Brentford vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Leeds United have officially confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to play Brentford in an away Premier League fixture this afternoon.

The Whites played out a 1-1 draw at home against Everton in midweek and have picked up eight points from their opening five league games so far.

Jesse Marsch’s side were busy on transfer deadline day, but faced disappointment in their chases of Cody Gakpo and Bamba Dieng; they did snap up teenager Willy Gnonto late on.

For this afternoon’s game, Marsch has Illan Meslier in goal, while at the back he has Cody Drameh and Pascal Struijk as full-backs, with Diego Llorente and Robin Koch in the middle.

Midfield sees Tyler Adams and Marc Roca both selected, while further up the pitch Leeds go with Brenden Aaronson, Luis Sinisterra and Jack Harrison. Joe Gelhardt also starts.

Marsch has options on the bench to turn to if he needs to make changes at any point, including Patrick Bamford and Adam Forshaw.

Leeds United Team vs Brentford

Meslier, Drameh, Llorente, Koch, Struijk, Roca, Adams, Sinisterra, Aaronson, Harrison, Gelhardt

Substitutes: Klaesson, Ayling, Hjelde, Cooper, Forshaw, Klich, Greenwood, Summerville, Bamford