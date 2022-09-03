Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte has picked his team and substitutes to welcome the club’s London rivals Fulham to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this afternoon.

Conte has seen his Tottenham side collect eleven points from their opening five league matches and they have yet to be beaten in the Premier League this season.

Spurs were held 1-1 by West Ham in midweek and Conte will demand a return to winning ways this afternoon.

The last time the two sides met was in the Premier League in 2021, with Tottenham winning 1-0 at Craven Cottage. Spurs have not lost to Fulham since 2013.

Hugo Lloris slots into goal for Tottenham today, while at the back Conte selects a three of Cristian Romero, Clement Lenglet and Eric Dier. His wing-backs are Emerson Royal and Ryan Sessegnon.

In midfield, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur play, while Richarlison and Heung-Min Son support Harry Kane.

Conte can turn to his bench if he needs to make changes, where his options include Dejan Kulusevski and Ben Davies.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Fulham

Lloris (c), Royal, Romero, Dier, Lenglet, Sessegnon, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Richarlison, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Forster, Doherty, Tanganga, Sanchez, Davies, Perisic, Skipp, Bissouma, Kulusevski