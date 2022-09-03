Everton carried out enquiries about Harry Winks in the summer, but decided against making a move for the Tottenham Hotspur loanee, according to The Athletic.

Winks joined Sampdoria on loan towards the end of the window and the Italian club have a €25m option to buy in the loan agreement with Spurs.

Tottenham were trying to move him on all throughout the window and only found an agreement for his loan exit towards the final days of the market.

Winks had interest from clubs in the Premier League as well and Everton were amongst the sides who were keen on him.

It has been claimed that the Merseyside club carried out enquiries and did due diligence on the midfielder as well.

But their interest in him never progressed beyond that process and the Toffees decided against signing him.

Everton did sign Amadou Onana for a considerable fee during the last summer transfer window.

Frank Lampard also sanctioned a deal to bring back Idrissa Gueye to Goodison Park for a deal worth £2m on deadline day.