Lyon director of football Vincent Ponsot has admitted that Nottingham Forest target Houssem Aouar and the French outfit did not find the right club to do business with in the summer.

Aouar and Lyon were looking to part ways in the summer and his future was a topic of discussion until the final hours of the transfer window.

Nottingham Forest wanted him and had an agreement in place with the player to take him to the City Ground last month.

However, Lyon were unhappy with the bid Nottingham Forest made that would have seen them pay a €10m fee over six instalments and were quick to reject the offer.

A move within France was also explored towards the end of the window but Aouar remained at Lyon.

Ponsot insists that both the player and the club just did not get the right deal that worked for both Lyon and Aouar.

“He did not find the right club”, the Lyon director of football was quoted as saying by French sports daily L’Equipe

“Once it was on his side, another on ours but we worked on good terms with him and his advisers.”

Aouar is in the final year of his contract and could leave Lyon on a free transfer at the end of the season.