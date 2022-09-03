PSV Eindhoven attacker Cody Gakpo has admitted to the role Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal played in him not agreeing to join Leeds United on deadline day.

Leeds director of football Victor Orta flew down to Eindhoven on Wednesday and worked out agreements with PSV and Gakpo for his transfer.

The Dutchman was expected to travel to Leeds with Orta on Thursday morning, deadline day, but only the Spaniard took that flight back to England while Gakpo decided to stay put at PSV.

It later emerged that Van Gaal called Gakpo and warned him against joining Leeds just three months before the World Cup.

And the player admitted that the Netherlands boss did discourage him from seeking a transfer at an early stage of the season just months before the showpiece event of world football in Qatar.

On the role of Van Gaal blocking his Leeds transfer, the winger told Dutch broadcaster NOS: “He said I had to follow my gut feeling, but to get a transfer in a season in which a World Cup will be played might not be ideal for the player.

“We then listed the options and the choice fell on PSV.”

Leeds were left shocked by Gakpo’s decision to reject them as Orta felt that they had everything in place for the deal.

Andrea Radrizzani has indicated that the Whites could look to try and sign Gakpo again in January.