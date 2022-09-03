Leeds United legend Tony Dorigo has claimed that the Whites new boy Luis Sinisterra will develop into a very special player.

The 23-year-old made his first start in the Premier League on Tuesday night against Frank Lampard’s Everton at Elland Road and followed it up by playing against Brentford on Saturday.

Sinisterra scored in both games and Leeds fans are becoming excited about the Colombian speedster.

Dorigo, who also followed Sinisterra on Leeds’ pre-season tour of Australia, was impressed by the impressive display the 23-year-old put on against Everton.

The Leeds legend stressed that the Dutchman has brilliant vision with composure within him and is confident that the 23-year-old is going to be a very special player for the Whites.

“From what I saw of Sinisterra in Oz, in training sessions and then cameos, I knew he had great balance and vision but wanted to see what his composure was like and if he could do in the Premier League what we’ve all watched him do on YouTube”, Dorigo wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

“We saw a little of that in midweek with some fancy footwork and direct attacking play.

“The goal in particular was superb.

“It showed his balance and ability to get that extra yard and space to play in and although his fitness level is around 60 minutes, I can imagine when he gets five or six games under his belt that he will be pretty special.”

Sinisterra could have a big role to play for Leeds going forward this season as they adjust to life without Raphinha.