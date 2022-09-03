Newport County boss James Rowberry believes that the leadership qualities of Aston Villa loanee Hayden Lindley, together with his attributes as a midfielder, will help the Ironsides turn their season into a successful one.

The League Two side confirmed the signing of the 19-year-old on a season-long loan deal from Premier League outfit Aston Villa on deadline day.

Having made progress through the academies of Blackburn Rovers and Manchester City, the 19-year-old midfielder made the move to Villa Park in 2019.

He was handed the leadership responsibilities of Aston Villa’s Under-23 team and gathered first-team experience with the Villans in the FA Cup against Premier League giants Liverpool.

While expressing his delight with the signing of the midfielder, Newport boss Rowberry expressed his hope to see Lindley’s leadership qualities helping the Exiles make the 2022/23 season a successful one.

“I’m delighted to welcome Hayden to the club!” Rowberry told his club’s official website.

“His leadership qualities as Aston Villa Under-23s captain and his attributes as a midfielder will help us as we aim to make this season a successful one.

“I know you will give Hayden a warm welcome when you see him!”

Lindley will be looking to feature in Newport’s next clash, which comes against Swindon Town in League Two.