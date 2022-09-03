Liverpool striker Paul Glatzel has revealed that after receiving a warm treatment from the staff, team-mates, and supporters at Tranmere Rovers, he felt that he had to return to take care of unfinished business.

The 21-year-old returned to the club where he spent last season after a season-long loan move was agreed between the two clubs on deadline day.

Glatzel proved to be an influential figure for the League Two side last season, making eleven goal contributions in 21 appearances.

Now after securing a return to Prenton Park, the Liverpool academy graduate insists that he aims to take care of unfinished business and he cannot wait to get going.

“I’m delighted to be back and can’t wait to get going again”, Glatzel told Tranmere’s official website.

“I loved my time here last season so it will be good to try and kick on from where I left off.”

Glatzel further took time to reveal how he kept following Tranmere’s results after leaving them to return to Liverpool following the end of his loan.

“I’ve looked out for the results ever since I went back to Liverpool last season so it will be good to get involved now and hopefully have an impact where I can.

“The staff, players and supporters were all great with me last season so I always felt I had some unfinished business here.

“I can’t wait to get going now”

Glatzel has been a regular for Liverpool’s Under-18 and Under-21 teams, but is yet to be handed his senior debut by Jurgen Klopp.

Tranmere are next in action at home to Stockport County in League Two.