Fixture: Celtic vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Celtic have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Glasgow rivals Rangers in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.

Ange Postecoglou’s side are looking to make sure they hold off the challenge from Rangers this season and an early derby win would establish a five-point cushion over the Gers.

Celtic have already shown signs of being ruthlessly efficient this term, with 25 goals in all competitions and just two conceded.

Postecoglou was active on transfer deadline day as he landed Oliver Abildgaard from Rubin Kazan, but he will not be involved today.

The hosts have Joe Hart in goal, while at the back Postecoglou picks Josip Juranovic, Carl Starfelt, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Greg Taylor as a four.

In midfield, Celtic have Callum McGregor, Reo Hatate and Matt O’Riley as they look to dominate, with Liel Abada and Jota supporting Kyogo in attack.

Postecoglou has options on the bench if needed, including Aaron Mooy and James Forrest.

Celtic Team vs Rangers

Hart, Juranovic, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor, O’Riley, McGregor, Hatate, Abada, Jota, Kyogo

Substitutes: Siegrist, Jenz, Giakoumakis, Haksabanovic, Mooy, Turnbull, Maeda, Forrest, Ralston