Leicester City made a loan bid to sign Manchester United attacker Anthony Elanga, who was also an Everton target, according to The Athletic.

Elanga broke into the Manchester United team last season and played an important part under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

He has started the last three Premier League games for the Red Devils and Erik ten Hag wants him to be an important part of the squad.

However, the 20-year-old did attract interest from clubs in the Premier League in the recently closed summer transfer window.

It has been claimed that Leicester tabled a bid to take Elanga to the King Power Stadium on loan.

Brendan Rodgers was keen to add the Swede’s energy to his Leicester side, who have struggled at the start of the season.

Everton were also exploring the possibility of getting their hands on the Swedish winger this summer as well.

However, Manchester United had no interest in letting Elanga go and rejected all approaches for him.

It remains to be seen whether Elanga makes the team against Arsenal with new €100m signing Antony available to play on Sunday.