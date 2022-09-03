Fixture: Chelsea vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

West Ham United have named their side and substitutes for this afternoon’s Premier League trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea.

David Moyes’ men arrive at Chelsea having picked up just four points from their opening five league games, with three losses suffered in the process.

They were held at home by Tottenham Hotspur in midweek action and will be keen to return to winning ways this afternoon, though they have lost both their last two visits to Chelsea.

Chelsea however have lost two of their last three games amid an air of potential struggles at Stamford Bridge.

Lukasz Fabianski slots into goal for West Ham today, while at the back Moyes has centre-backs Thilo Kehrer and Kurt Zouma. The full-backs for the Hammers are Vladimir Coufal and Emerson Palmieri.

Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek are named in midfield, while Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta and Pablo Fornals support Michail Antonio.

If the West Ham boss needs to influence the game from the bench he has options, including Said Benrahma and Maxwel Cornet.

West Ham United Team vs Chelsea

Fabianski, Coufal, Kehrer, Zouma, Emerson, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Paqueta, Fornals, Antonio

Substitutes: Areola, Randolph, Ogbonna, Coventry, Downes, Lanzini, Cornet, Benrahma