Fixture: Everton vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Everton manager Frank Lampard has named his starting eleven and substitutes for his side’s Merseyside derby clash against Liverpool at Goodison Park this afternoon.

The Toffees managed to bring in a few players before the window closed and Lampard has as a result seen his squad bolstered.

Lampard has Jordan Pickford in goal, while his back four is Nathan Patterson, James Tarkowski, Conor Coady and Vitaliy Mykolenko.

Alex Iwobi, Amadou Onana and Tom Davies all get the nod to start in midfield, while Demarai Gray and Anthony Gordon will support Neal Maupay in attack.

If Lampard needs to make changes then he can look to his bench, where Idrissa Gueye, freshly signed, is an option.

He could also call for Dwight McNeil, another summer arrival.

Everton have not won a game against Liverpool at Goodison Park in 12 years and the Toffees will be desperate to change that record today.

Everton Team vs Liverpool

Pickford, Patterson, Tarkowski, Coady, Mykolenko, Onana, Davies, Iwobi, Gordon, Gray, Maupay

Substitutes: Begovic, Keane, Allan, McNeil, Coleman, Gueye, Vinagre, Rondon, Mills