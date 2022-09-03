Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte has admitted he feels Richarlison is a good option for Spurs to have after he handed the Brazilian a start in his side’s 2-1 win over Fulham.

Spurs splashed the cash earlier this summer to sign Richarlison from Everton, paying the Toffees in the region of £60m to take him to north London.

Many questioned the wisdom of signing a player who was unlikely to command a regular place in the Spurs team for such a sum, but Conte is keen on attacking depth.

He handed Richarlison a start in the 2-1 win over Fulham, in which the Brazilian recorded an assist, and is happy with what he saw from him on the pitch.

Conte feels that the Brazilian is a good option for Spurs, not least because of his attacking versatility.

Asked about how Richarlison did, Conte was quoted as saying by the BBC: “Not bad – we are talking about another player who came into our team quickly, he can play all three positions in the front.

“He’s a really good option for us.

“Today with three strikers they worked really well.

“If they work in this way they can play together.”

Tottenham kick off their Champions League group stage campaign next week with Marseille due to visit north London and it remains to be seen if Richarlison will keep his spot in the team.

