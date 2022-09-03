Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak has pointed to the Magpies’ long-standing interest in him as the chief reason behind his switch to St. James’ Park and also feels the Premier League suits him down to the ground.

Isak joined Newcastle in a club record £60m move from Real Sociedad this summer, and also netted on his Magpies debut in their 2-1 loss to Liverpool at Anfield in midweek.

The 22-year-old forward believes that the Premier League is different in multiple respects to La Liga, which is more possession-oriented.

Isak stated that the primary reason he joined Newcastle was their interest in him, which made him feel good about his prowess as a player, alongside the fact that the Magpies’ sporting project is one he believes in.

The Sweden international stressed that the higher tempo in the Premier League suits him well given his style of play as he is a straightforward player who prefers to take every chance coming his way.

“I think in some terms, it’s different from every other league. Spain is much more possession [oriented], here it’s much quicker, more attacks and the tempo is higher”, Isak told beIN SPORTS.

“Yeah, I think so [that the tempo suits me]. I’m a straightforward player, who attacks every chance there is.

“I think it’s a mix of a really good project that I believe in and a great coach as well that believes in me.

“And the club’s big interest and they were keen to sign me, that makes you feel good as a player.”

Up next for Newcastle is a game at the London Stadium against West Ham United next Sunday, after hosting Crystal Palace this afternoon.