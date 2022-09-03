Former Leeds United star Ben Parker believes that Jesse Marsch is the most prominent reason there is a great atmosphere at Elland Road surrounding all those associated with the Whites and pointed to his encounter with Willy Gnonto as proof.

Marsch has revived the Whites’ fortunes after helping them stave off relegation in the 2021/22 season and has them sitting comfortably in eighth place in the Premier League table after five games.

The 48-year-old tactician has managed to put his stamp on the Leeds side after fan-favourite Marcelo Bielsa’s departure in difficult circumstances.

Parker insists the interaction between the American and new Whites’ signing Gnonto was a sight to behold, indicative of Marsch’s class.

The Leeds legend pointed to Marsch as the reason behind the wonderful atmosphere surrounding all those involved with the Whites, such as the players, the coaching staff and the club as a whole.

“Going off from just my experiences, this is such a rare moment and is a great insight that a manager will behave and interact with a new signing”, Parker wrote on social media.

“Shows the class of the man and why he’s a big reason there’s a great atmosphere around all the players, staff, club, etc.”

Up next for Leeds is a trip to the scene of their great escape last season, with eleventh-placed Brentford waiting for the Whites.