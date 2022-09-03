Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch feels there are positives to take for the Whites despite a 5-2 loss away at Brentford.

The Whites headed to the capital full of hope that they could grab three points at Brentford, but fell behind to a penalty in the 30th minute and then went 2-0 down just before half time; they did pull a goal back before the break.

Brentford took advantage of poor Leeds defending and went 3-1 up, before the Whites pulled it back to 3-2. The Bees though scored in the 80th and 91st minutes to complete a rout of the visitors.

Marsch though remains fully positive about the group at Elland Road and believes that there were good things the Whites did.

He admits his side need to keep learning however and conceded that their defending at moments was poor.

“Not enough from us today, but not all terrible either”, Marsch said via LUTV.

“There’s things to improve on, but what I’ve been saying lately is I like our team and I’m still there.

“Just we’ve got to find ways to get better and keep learning and keep growing.

“Even with some of the frustration with some of the decisions made on the day, I think our guys tried to stay focused.

“It’s just again a couple too many mistakes in the back”, he added.

The heavy loss at Brentford means Leeds’ goal difference now sits at zero and they are back in action next against Nottingham Forest.