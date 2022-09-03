Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has admitted the Whites did not intend to sign Willy Gnonto during the recent transfer window, but felt the need to accelerate their plans.

The Premier League side missed out on Cody Gakpo on transfer deadline day after he decided to U-turn on a move to Elland Road, while they then saw Bamba Dieng snub them for Nice.

Leeds eventually landed Gnonto from FC Zurich just before the transfer window slammed shut.

The teenager came in through the door at Elland Road and Daniel James was moved out on loan to Fulham to make way.

Marsch admits that Leeds had been tracking Gnonto for some time, but he revealed they did not intend to sign him now and wanted to leave him in Switzerland and grab him later.

However, the Leeds boss revealed that the Whites felt they needed to change their plans.

“It was a very crazy last 48 hours and certain things got pulled out from under us”, he told his post match press conference following a 5-2 loss at Brentford.

“We’d been following Gnonto’s progress for some time.

“We thought we’d leave him at Zurich for a window or two.

“But we felt we had to accelerate that decision.”

It remains to be seen how quickly Gnonto will be involved in the team by Marsch as Leeds look to bounce back from their loss in the capital when they are in action next, against Premier League new boys Nottingham Forest.

