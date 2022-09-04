Crystal Palace sporting director Dougie Freedman refused to let the club bid for Bristol City attacker Antoine Semenyo until watching him in action, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Eagles were strongly linked with a swoop to land Semenyo during the recently closed transfer window, but he remained at Ashton Gate.

Semenyo is still on Crystal Palace’s radar though and it has emerged why the Eagles did not push to take him to Selhurst Park in the window.

The 22-year-old has been out of action and only returned to the Bristol City team in an EFL Cup tie against Wycombe Wanderers in late August.

He then featured in two league games before the window closed, but in neither outing did he manage more than 32 minutes as Bristol City watched his game time closely.

Palace transfer chief Freedman was not prepared to sanction a bid until seeing Semenyo in the flesh to check on his shape and did so on Saturday, when the Robins played Blackburn Rovers.

If Semenyo continues his push to fitness then Crystal Palace, who will keep watching him, are expected to make an attempt to sign him in the January transfer window.

Eagles boss Patrick Vieira recently stressed it is just 13 league games until the window opens again and Palace appear to be planning now for January business.