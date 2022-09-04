Sheffield United defender Kyron Gordon was denied a move on deadline day as Tranmere Rovers were not prepared to agree to the terms the Blades wanted, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The League Two side zeroed in on Gordon as a possible addition before the window slammed shut and spoke to Sheffield United about landing him.

Sheffield United were happy for Gordon to depart Bramall Lane to clock game time elsewhere, but were clear that Tranmere would have to pay his wages if he was not starting games for them.

What appeared to be a generous arrangement was not acceptable for Tranmere and the deal did not happen.

The 20-year-old ended up staying put at Bramall Lane as the window slammed shut until January.

Gordon came through the youth system at Sheffield United and was handed action in the Championship by the club last term.

A move to Tranmere could have suited the centre-back though as he could have potentially played week in, week out in the cut and thrust of League Two.

It remains to be seen if clubs will come in for Gordon again when the transfer window opens again in January, with Sheffield United convinced of the benefits of the right loan move.