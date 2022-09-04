Bradford City manager Mark Hughes is of the view that Aston Villa loanee Tyreik Wright has the desire to make things happen with the ball and the determination to succeed.

The 20-year-old is a product of the Aston Villa youth set-up and has represented the Republic of Ireland at all age levels up to the Under-21 level.

The first half of last season Wright spent on loan with League Two club Salford City, and in the second half he joined Colchester United in the same division, making a total of 30 appearances.

Wright joined Bradford City on a season-long loan from Aston Villa and the Bantams’ boss expressed his delight at being able to sign the talented winger.

Hughes is of the opinion that Wright has the desire to make things happen with his technical abilities and insisted that the player has the drive to succeed in the future.

“Tyreik is a player who looks to make things happen, and one we are pleased to be bringing to the club for the remainder of the season”, Hughes told Bradford City’s official site.

“At 20, he is young, driven and determined to succeed, and has traits to his play which will benefit our squad.

“He has a great turn of pace, trickery and technical ability and – with three goals for Republic of Ireland’s under-21 side – a clear eye for goal.

“We are looking forward to seeing him get started in claret and amber, and I am sure you will join me in wishing him the very best while with us.”

Wright will ply his trade under the Bradford City boss this season and will be determined to impress his Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard in the process.