Sturm Graz’s managing director Andreas Schicker has revealed that Celtic loan star Albian Ajeti gave him a clear signal he wants to get back on track following a difficult year in Glasgow.

The centre-forward joined Celtic from West Ham United in 2020 and has made a total of 48 appearances for the Hoops.

Last season, the 25-year-old missed a large part of the campaign due to a hamstring injury, and this season after the arrival of several new forward players, he has fallen down the pecking order in Ange Postecoglou’s side.

Ajeti has signed a season-long deal with Austrian side Sturm Graz with an option to buy next season and Schicker is convinced that the club have landed a top-quality player.

Schicker admitted that he has been following Ajeti’s career for years and revealed the player gave him a clear signal of his desire to get back on track after a tough year in Scotland.

“I’ve been following Albian’s career for years and am completely convinced of his quality – now the chance to sign him came up”, Schicker told Sturm Graz’s official site.

“His CV and experience speak for themselves.

“Albian is extremely quick to act, good at headers, has a nose for goals and generally brings qualities that will do our game good.

“After a difficult year in Glasgow for him personally, he gave me a very clear signal that he wanted to get back to full swing at SK Sturm.”

Ajeti will be aiming to make a big impression in Austrian football with Sturm Graz, who are in the Europa League this season and in the same group as Midtjylland, Feyenoord and Lazio.