Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton has stressed that even though the fans do not want to hear it, the Gas must simply aim to survive in League One this season.

Barton led Bristol Rovers back up to League One from League Two last season after superb form in the second half of the campaign and a thrilling end.

The club and Barton have big ambitions, but the manager is keen to take things one step at a time and is focused first and foremost on survival for now.

The Gas drew 2-2 at home with Morecambe on Saturday and Barton believes the Shrimps will be in the lower half of the League One table this term.

And he insists that Bristol Rovers must make sure they keep their heads above water to establish themselves in League One, even though that is something the fans do not want to hear.

“It is disappointing not to beat Morecambe at home, but another point gained. They are somebody who will be in the bottom part of the table”, Barton was quoted as saying by Bristol Live.

“We have to be better than four teams this year.

“I know the Gasheads don’t want to hear that and we want to push as high as we can in the table and the reality for us is establishing ourselves as a League One side and possibly building out from that.

“But we mustn’t get carried away and think we can run before we can walk.”

Next up for Barton’s Bristol Rovers is a trip to take on MK Dons, followed by another away test, at Ipswich Town.