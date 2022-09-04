Portsmouth star Ronan Curtis has revealed he told Tottenham Hotspur loan star Dane Scarlett that when he hit the back of the net for Pompey he would go on a mad run of goals.

Spurs have sent the highly rated Scarlett to the south coast to continue his development at Fratton Park and he is already making an impact.

Scarlett failed to score in his first five League One games for Portsmouth, but Curtis never had any doubt over the striker finding the back of the net.

He scored in an EFL Trophy clash against Crawley Town, following on from his first league strike, against Port Vale, and then scored both Portsmouth’s goals on Saturday as they beat Peterborough 2-1.

Curtis revealed the message he gave to Scarlett and believes the talent will need to stay grounded going forward.

“He’s still young, but is a great talent and just needs to stay grounded. I said to him recently that once he got his first goal, he’d go on a mad run”, Curtis told Portsmouth’s official site.

“That’s exactly what he’s doing and his confidence is really high at the minute, so hopefully that will continue.

“It’s no surprise that he’s at Spurs and now he has to keep going the way he has been and not look back.”

Portsmouth will hope Scarlett continues to find the back of the net in the coming weeks as they bid to put themselves in a strong position in League One.