Leeds United are expected to try again for Harrison Ashby, but Newcastle United may not return for the West Ham United man, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Hammers talent Ashby was a wanted man on deadline day as both Leeds and Newcastle tried to tempt West Ham to let him move on.

Leeds are constantly alive to young talents they can slot into the ranks and offer a pathway into the first team, while Newcastle eyed Ashby due to needing another right-back; Emil Krafth has been ruled out for several months.

Ashby, 20, ended up staying put at the London Stadium; West Ham had been prepared to let him go but an injury to Ben Johnson changed the equation.

The Hammers now want to tie him down to a new deal, but Leeds are expected to try for the defender once again as they are big fans of his abilities.

They may not be joined by Newcastle though.

The Magpies wanted Ashby primarily because of the serious injury suffered by Krafth.

As such they may not go back in for the 20-year-old right-back.

Ashby turned out for West Ham in their Europa League qualifier against Viborg earlier this season and it remains to be seen how involved he will be in the coming months.