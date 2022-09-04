Leeds United are unlikely to be able to agree another deal for Cody Gakpo until after the World Cup, according to The Athletic.

The Whites put a deal in place with PSV Eindhoven for Gakpo just before deadline day, but saw the winger have second thoughts and decide to stay in the Netherlands.

He is keen to stay focused ahead of the World Cup, but Leeds have indicated they will try to agree a deal to sign him in January.

However, Leeds will have to likely wait until after the World Cup to try to agree a new transfer with PSV Eindhoven for Gakpo, with putting a deal in place ahead of it unlikely.

And they could find doing so even tougher than before if the winger shines for the Netherlands in Qatar.

Gakpo attracted interest from a host of clubs over the summer, including Southampton, Everton, Nottingham Forest and Manchester United.

The competition for the winger could be intense in the new year and PSV Eindhoven could slap an even bigger asking price on his head.

Gakpo, who grabbed a hat-trick for PSV Eindhoven in a midweek mauling of FC Volendam, will also have the chance to make his mark in the Europa League, where the Dutch side are in a group with Arsenal, Bodo/Glimt and Zurich.