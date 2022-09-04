A move away from Southampton this summer for Nathan Redmond is rated as still very much possible, with Besiktas keen to take him to Turkey, according to the Daily Express.

Redmond’s future was under the scanner heading into deadline day amid interest from Bournemouth.

The Cherries were looking to do a deal to sign him, but could not loan him as they already have one player on loan from Southampton in the shape of Jack Stephens.

Redmond ended up staying at Southampton when the window shut, but he could still move.

The transfer window in Turkey remains open until 8th September and Besiktas are interested in snapping Redmond up.

The Black Eagles would like to sign the winger on a loan deal and a switch could happen, with Redmond keen for game time.

A move to Besiktas would see Redmond play with Dele Alli, who is at the club on loan from Everton.

Two other players from English clubs are also on Besiktas’ books, with Arthur Masuaku on loan from West Ham United and Wout Weghorst on loan from Burnley.