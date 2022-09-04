Sheffield United will open talks to sign Montreal star Ismael Kone in October, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Blades were eyeing a swoop for Kone before the transfer window closed as they looked to replace Sander Berge.

Berge was expected to make a move to Belgian giants Club Brugge, but the transfer collapsed and he remained at Bramall Lane, something which also stopped the Kone deal.

Sheffield United remain keen on Kone though and will open talks again to sign him as soon as October.

They want to have a deal in place to allow the MLS star to make the move to Bramall Lane when the January transfer window swings open for business.

Kone, 20, has shone for Montreal in the MLS and also earned caps for Canada off the back of his form.

The Ivory Coast-born midfielder will be looking to continue to perform as he pushes for a spot in Canada’s squad for the World Cup in Qatar.

Sheffield United are expected to face competition from clubs in the Bundesliga for Kone’s signature.