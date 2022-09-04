Sunderland’s Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers are eyeing raiding the Stadium of Light for Ross Stewart, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Rovers were tested with bids for Ben Brereton Diaz in the recently concluded transfer window, but none matched their asking price and they were rejected.

Life without Brereton Diaz will start either in January, when the club could sell him, or in the summer, and Blackburn are preparing already.

The Ewood Park outfit are interested in signing Stewart from Sunderland, feeling that he fits the bill for what they want in a striker and could replace Brereton Diaz.

Like Brereton Diaz, Stewart’s contract is also running out and Blackburn think he can be tempted to Ewood Park.

Sunderland will be desperate to keep hold of the Scot and will look to extend his contract at the Stadium of Light.

Black Cats sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has admitted that talks are ongoing and termed them “positive”.

“Ross is someone we have been having a conversation with since Spring regarding his contractual status. They are ongoing positive conversations”, Speakman was quoted as saying by the Northern Echo.

“Ross has got this year with us, we’ve got an option on his contract so he has still got 22 months left with us so I don’t think we are in a situation where we need to be panicking about it.”

Stewart was prolific for Sunderland in League One last season and his form earned him his first senior caps for Scotland.