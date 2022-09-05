Barcelona midfielder Gavi is convinced about continuing at the Camp Nou despite being linked with the likes of Bayern Munich and Liverpool.

Gavi made 34 appearances for Barcelona in La Liga last season, scoring twice and setting up six assists for his team-mates; he was also booked nine times.

The 18-year-old has entered the final year of his current deal and is set to sign a long-term contract, according to ESPN Deportes.

Ivan de la Pena, the midfielder’s agent and a former Barcelona player, and the club are eager to pick a date to put pen to paper on the new contract.

Despite interest from clubs such as Liverpool and Bayern Munich, Gavi has his heart set on staying at Barcelona for the foreseeable future.

The reigning German champions and the Premier League giants led the list of clubs queuing up to sign Gavi this summer.

Barcelona will be hoping to secure Gavi’s future and also raise his release clause to €1bn to ward off any potential suitors in the future.

The Blaugrana want Gavi to become one of the pillars of the team for many seasons to follow, alongside the likes of Pedri, Ansu Fati and Ronald Araujo, all of whom signed long-term renewals recently.