Huddersfield Town are working on a deal for Liverpool starlet James Norris after failing to bring in the left-back on transfer deadline day, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Last season, the 19-year-old made 30 outings for Liverpool, with the majority spent with the Under-23s side in the Premier League 2.

Norris has two Liverpool senior appearances in his bag and Jurgen Klopp had him train with the first team last week.

This summer Huddersfield lost their first choice left-back Harry Toffolo to Nottingham Forest and Danny Schofield’s side are short of options in that particular position.

In the recently closed transfer window, Schofield’s Huddersfield side registered their interest in the young Liverpool left-back.

Huddersfield wanted Norris on a season-long loan, but the Merseyside club told them to wait and kept hold of the defender.

It has been claimed that the Terriers have not given up hope of acquiring the teenager’s services and are working on a deal for Norris.

They will likely look to sign him from Liverpool on loan when the January transfer window swings open for business.