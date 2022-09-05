Manchester United loan star Eric Bailly has revealed that taking on Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League with Marseille is special for him as they are a team that he knows well.

Bailly is currently plying his trade at Ligue 1 giants Marseille on a season-long loan from the Red Devils.

The centre-back has already made his debut for Marseille in Ligue 1 and is now gearing up to make his first Champions League appearance for them against a familiar foe in the shape of Tottenham in midweek.

Bailly revealed that facing Spurs in Europe is special for him as they are club that he faced a lot with his parent club Manchester United.

The centre-back acknowledged that Spurs have a great striker amongst their ranks in the shape of Harry Kane, but stressed his entire focus will be on Marseille.

“Tottenham are a team with a lot of experience, especially in the Champions League”, Bailly told a press conference.

“They have new players, a new coach.

“For me it will be a special game because I have played a lot of games against this team.

“Kane is a great striker, everyone knows his qualities, but I’m focused on my team first.”

Spurs had to fight hard towards the business of last season to ensure they got back into the Champions League and they will be determined to kick off this term with a win come midweek.