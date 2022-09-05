Liverpool loanee Conor Bradley has revealed that Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt suggested he should play as a wing-back to score more goals.

The 19-year-old right-back made five appearances for Liverpool’s first team last season and provided an assist against Shrewsbury Town in an FA Cup third round tie.

In the recently closed transfer window, Bradley joined Bolton on a season-long loan and has made ten appearances for the team, netting three goals and laying on three assists.

Bradley, who scored Bolton’s equalising goal in a 3-1 win over Charlton Athletic on Saturday, revealed that the Trotters boss advised him to play as a wing-back to score more goals for his side.

“Me and Jack speak about that [run in the box]”, Bradley told Bolton Wanderers’ official site.

“Whenever he gets a chance to cross it he wants me at that back post.

“Thankfully, I was in there today and it landed to me and I tucked it away.

“When I signed that’s what the gaffer wanted me to do.

“He told me I can get loads of goals playing at wing-back, which is why I get into the box and try and take some chances.

“That’s what I’m doing at the moment and hopefully it continues.”

The 19-year-old has started in all seven of Bolton’s opening League One fixtures this season and will be eager to continue his impressive form against away at Cheltenham Town on Saturday.