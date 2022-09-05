Richard Keys has insisted that Brendan Rodgers is waiting for Leicester City to dismiss him as they continue their poor start to the Premier League campaign.

The Foxes are currently bottom of the league with five losses to their name and no wins from their opening six games.

Rodgers’ future at the King Power Stadium is under the scanner, while he has been vocal about the fact that there was very little investment in his squad this summer in terms of player recruitment.

Former Sky Sports anchor Keys is of the view that Rodgers is waiting for the Foxes hierarchy to show him the exit door and stressed that there are big problems at the club at present, even though his current squad are good enough to not be struggling in the drop.

Keys acknowledged that Rodgers had very little backing in the transfer market this summer, but added that he was given a lot of money to spend in previous windows.

“Make no mistake – Rodgers is a good coach and he’ll get another top job, but the manner of Leicester’s collapse at Brighton tells me there are big problems there again”, Keys wrote on his blog.

“Rodgers looks like he’s waiting to get sacked.

“He’ll walk with a nice few quid and he can’t have too many complaints

“He knew what he was taking on when he accepted the job.

“That dressing room has swallowed a fair few good men.

“And he’s had money – £223m in the three and a half years that he’s been there.

“Although it’s been a frustrating summer – the current squad are too good to be struggling.

“Something is wrong.

“I’d get myself out now Brendan and wait for another one.”

It remains to be seen whether Rodgers will become the next Premier League boss to lose his job this season having already seen Scott Parker being relieved of his duties at Bournemouth.