Stoke City’s new manager Alex Neil wants to sign a former charge in the shape of current Leicester City goalkeeper Daniel Iversen, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Neil and Iversen’s paths crossed at Championship side Preston North End when the 25-year-old goalkeeper spent the second half of the 2020/21 season on loan at Deepdale.

Iversen spent the 2021/22 season on loan at the same venue and Neil wanted to sign him for Sunderland earlier this summer.

Neil left Sunderland to take over the reins at the Potters towards the close of the transfer window and wants to add Iversen to his ranks at the bet365 Stadium in January.

Iversen featured only once this campaign for the Foxes, in the EFL Cup, where he kept a clean sheet in their win on penalties against Stockport County in the second round.

Danny Ward has stood between the sticks for the Foxes in all six of their Premier League games so far, with the Foxes currently sitting at the foot of the Premier League table with a single point to their tally.

In the season and a half that Iversen spent in Lancashire playing for the Lilywhites, he made 71 appearances, conceded 83 goals and kept 23 clean sheets.

Neil may be hopeful that Iversen might prefer a move elsewhere if he does not get regular minutes in his current role as Leicester’s second choice custodian and will look to bring in the Dane.