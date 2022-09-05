Former Leeds United star Simon Walton is of the view that the Whites’ opponents are letting defender Diego Llorente have the ball and setting traps for him to make errors.

The 28-year-old centre-back joined Leeds in the summer of 2020 and has clocked regular game time at the heart of the Whites’ defence.

Llorente, who has started all six of the opening fixtures in the league this season, made several errors in the match against Brentford on Saturday, which ended in a 5-2 defeat for Leeds.

Walton pointed out that Premier League teams have worked out how to handle the 28-year-old centre-back, whose lack of physicality and speed is not a secret.

The former Leeds player is under the impression that the opposition are letting Llorente have the ball and laying out traps for him to exploit his weaknesses.

“He was bullied”, Walton said on BBC Radio Leeds post match.

“It’s no secret that Diego Llorente lacks the physicality and lacks the speed.

“He is supposed to be an intelligent defender and, on the whole, he shows moments when he reads the game and does things well, but how many times have people spoke about Diego Llorente and his errors, or losing a header or getting bullied?

“Listen, he may look good at times on the ball, but I also think teams have started to work him out.

“I think teams are starting to let him have the ball and setting traps.”

Jesse Marsch’s side will take on Nottingham Forest on 12th September and it remains to be seen whether Llorente makes it into Leeds United’s starting line-up.