Tottenham Hotspur new boy Richarlison has already made himself popular in the Spurs dressing room, according to The Athletic.

The Brazilian joined the north London giants in a big-money move from Premier League rivals Everton in the recently concluded transfer window.

Richarlison was a Goodison Park favourite, but opted to join Spurs ahead of this season and will now have an opportunity to play in the Champions League as a result.

The Spurs new boy earned his first top flight start under Antonio Conte at the weekend against Fulham and managed to the mark the occasion with an assist, his second of this season.

And even though Richarlison is still adapting to life in the English capital, he has already made himself a popular figure in the dressing room at his new club.

Tottenham’s players have started to take a liking to Richarlison, who was unlucky to not open his account for his club against the Cottagers.

Richarlison replaced Dejan Kulusevski on the right flank of the Spurs attack at the weekend.

Tottenham are set to take on Marseille in their Champions League opener in midweek and it remains to be seen whether the Brazilian will keep his spot under Conte.