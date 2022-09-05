Everton new boy Neil Maupay has heaped praise on his team-mates, insisting that the quality they bring to the plate is what a team need to be successful in the Premier League.

After losing Richarlison to Tottenham Hotspur, the Toffees brought in Maupay from Brighton & Hove Albion to strengthen their attack.

The Frenchman was on the pitch for the full 90 minutes against Liverpool at the weekend, though he failed to break Jurgen Klopp’s defence down.

Maupay was supported on either side of the pitch by Demarai Gray and Anthony Gordon, each of whom impressed the striker.

Having worked with the duo and others on the training ground, Maupay has been convinced about the quality that each of the players offer to the Everton team.

“For a striker, it’s very good to play among these players”, Maupay told Everton TV.

“As well as Anthony and Demarai, we’ve got Dwight [McNeil] as well on the wing and Dominic [Calvert-Lewin] will be coming back soon.

“I think that’s what we need.

“The Premier League is the toughest league in the world and if you want to compete and be successful, you’ve got to have quality.

“I think that’s what we have now at Everton.”

Everton are still winless this season though and will have a tough job in hand when they take on league leaders Arsenal next weekend.

Maupay has played against Arsenal on five occasions and has two goals to his name.